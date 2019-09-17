Man drowns in community pool

EASLEY — An Easley man drowned at a community pool last week.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Brandon Dukeshier, 22, of Brighton Circle.

Kelley said Dukeshier was found submerged under water in the community pool at 202 Wexford Easley in Easley on Sept. 9. The pool is in the Westchester subdivision.

Dukeshier was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Kelley said results of an autopsy performed Sept. 10 are expected in eight to 12 weeks.

No foul play is suspected, she said.

The Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating.