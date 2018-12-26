Man gets 25 years for roommate’s stabbing death

PICKENS — An Easley man pleaded guilty last week to stabbing his roommate to death over $190 in late rent payments.

Richard Andrew Hagins, 60, of Quiet Lane, pleaded guilty in Pickens County to voluntary manslaughter, according to a news release from 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced Hagins to 25 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections prison system, Wilkins said.

Assistant solicitor Shannon Odom presented evidence at the plea hearing that established that Hagins and the victim, Jeff Chandler, 53, were arguing about late rent payments at their home on Quiet Lane on Aug. 26,

