Man gets 28 years in prison for 2014 killing

PICKENS — A Pickens man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter last Wednesday.

Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced Justin Douglas O’Bryant, 29, to 28 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, 13th Circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a news release.

The charge stems from an altercation on Hannah Road in Sunset on April 12, 2014.

Senior assistant solicitor Doug Richardson presented evidence at the plea hearing that established that O’Bryant and the victim, Michael

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login