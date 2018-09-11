Man heads to prison for years of abuse

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Pickens man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Russell Lewis Evans, 35, pleaded guilty on Aug. 29 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a news release from 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

The case was investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkins said. Evidence presented at the plea hearing established that Evans sexually abused a child in Pickens County between 2014 and 2016, he said.

The victim was 8 years old when the abuse began, Wilkins said.

Judge Alex Kinlaw sentenced Evans to 15 years in prison.

Upon release, Evans will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.