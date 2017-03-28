Man on trial for deadly stabbing

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Two different pictures of Clemson resident Michael Taquarius Rencher were painted Monday before a jury of 10 women and two men selected for his voluntary manslaughter trial at the Pickens County Courthouse.

David Cantrell said his client was an innocent victim in the Sept. 11, 2014, incident at Goldenwoods Apartments off Creekside Drive in Clemson that resulted in the stabbing death of Cameron Ray Flores.

“Michael Rencher was in a place not of his own choosing, with people not of his own choosing, who, when he came inside, things happened that Michael did not start or create,” Cantrell said. “What Michael did was fight for his life and flee for his life. There was no argument. Michael Rencher did not go to

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login