Man wanted for attempted murder

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Six Mile man charged with attempted murder after deputies say he attacked his ex-girlfriend.

Boyce Derek Lowrance, 39, of John Holliday Road, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a disturbance in the 800 block of North Old Mill Road in Easley at 7:15 a.m.

You do not have permission to view this content