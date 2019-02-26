Mann running for Easley mayor

EASLEY — Easley City Councilman Chris Mann has announced his candidacy for the mayor’s seat, which will be up for grabs in November after Mayor Larry Bagwell announced last week that he will not seek re-election.

“Serving Easley for 15 years as a city councilman has been my greatest honor, and I am ready to take the next step in leading this community,” Mann said in a news release. “I am excited to announce that I will be running for mayor of Easley.”

Mann said Easley “has always been my home.”

“I graduated from Easley High School, I started my family here and know how wonderful of a place Easley is,” he said. “I love

You do not have permission to view this content