McGuire wins runoff for Clemson City Council seat

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — The runoff for the third and final Clemson City Council seat up for grabs this year came down to a 14-vote differential, with Clemson University professor Fran McGuire earning the seat over John Fulmer in the Nov. 20 runoff election.

Of the 834 total votes cast, McGuire edged Fulmer 424 votes to 410. The runoff was required when neither candidate surpassed the necessary threshold to win the third seat in the Nov. 6 general election. Robert Halfacre and Alesia Smith were the top two vote-getters in the election.

McGuire, who chairs the Clemson Planning Commission, congratulated Fulmer “on his excellent campaign.”

“I am thrilled and humbled,” McGuire said. “I thank everyone who

