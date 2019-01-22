Meals on Wheels celebrates Bowers’ ‘crazy passion’

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Pickens County Meals on Wheels said goodbye this week to former executive director Meta Bowers, who left recently to be the executive director of the Meyer Center for Children in Greenville.

“It’s been a big decision, leaving Meals on Wheels,” Bowers said.

She said her tenure at the organization “has been the best time of my life.”

“I have left my mark on Meals on Wheels, and it has left its mark on me — I dye my hair now,” Bowers said.

A going-away party was held for Bowers at the McKissick Center for Senior Wellness in Liberty on Saturday evening.

Pickens County Meals on Wheels board chairman Craig Ragsdale

You do not have permission to view this content