Meals on Wheels director stepping down this month

Organization plans first ‘TNT’ fundraiser Jan. 12

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Although Pickens County Meals on Wheels executive director Met Bowers announced the day after Christmas that she will resign later this month, she will go out with a bang at the organization’s “TNT” fundraiser on Jan. 12.

Bowers’ last day as executive director will be Jan. 18, according to a news release from Pickens County Meals on Wheels. Soon after, she will begin a new job as executive director of the Meyer Center in Greenville.

“I believe with all my heart that when it comes to serving seniors — those young at heart, the sick and the frail — there is no better place to turn than Pickens County Meals on Wheels. I will forever be a supporter, donor and No. 1 fan of this wonderful organization,” Bowers said in the release. “I pray that the community will continue to support PCMOW and the incredible impact it has on our seniors and our community each and every day.”

Bowers began her tenure with Pickens County Meals on Wheels on a part-time, temporary basis in 2008 before being named executive director in

You do not have permission to view this content