Memorial Day services set around Pickens County

COUNTY — On Memorial Day, Monday, May 27th at 9 a.m. at the Sunrise Cemetery in Pickens, Post 11 of the American Legion, will honor our fallen veterans.

The ceremony will feature guest speaker, Donna Harden, who is the principal at Pickens Elementary school.

The Knights of Columbus assembly# 3065 will carry the colors and present them to our staff members: Terry Gromlovits (Post Commander) and Randall Wood (Post Adjutant).

Following that presentation, the unit will proceed to Robinson Funeral Home on SC Highway 8, at 11 a.m. for another flag raising and then at noon at Aunt Sues Country Restaurant (SC Highway 11) for a third presentation.

The day’s ceremonies will commence with a Memorial Flag Pole and War Memorial Wall dedication at the American Legion Post 11 Meeting Hall at the end of Hagood St. Pickens at 1 p.m. The public is invited.