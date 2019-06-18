Merck gets hefty raise, extension

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

EASLEY — School board trustees gave School District of Pickens County superintendent Danny Merck a two-year contract extension and a hefty pay raise last week.

The board extended Merck’s contract to 2025 and gave him a more than 11 percent salary increase to $150,000 a year. He will also receive an annuity equal to 10 percent of his base salary and a car allowance of $10,000.

The board extended Merck’s contract to 2022 and raised his salary from $123,600 to $128,544 in January 2018. Board chairman Brian Swords said language was later added to the superintendent’s contract to ensure he receives pay increases equivalent to the average percentage of leadership increase and or cost-of-living allowance annually. As of this year, his base salary was sitting at a

