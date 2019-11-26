Mill gets $50K PRT grant

The Hagood Mill Foundation has received $50,000 from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. The check was presented recently by State Rep. Davey Hiott. The money will be used to build bathrooms for the new Heritage Pavilion, located across the road from the Hagood Mill Historic Site. The Heritage Pavilion was the location of the first-ever fall fundraiser for the Hagood Mill Foundation in October, where approximately 160 people attended to enjoy an evening of dinner and music, along with a silent auction. The pavilion was also the site of a lecture by local historian Dennis Chastain, who presented a slideshow on the Cherokee Path of Pickens and Oconee counties. Approximately 150 people attended that event. The Heritage Pavilion is available to rent for special events, in addition to other buildings at the historic site. Pictured, from left, are Hagood site director Billy Crawford, Hiott, Hagood Mill Foundation secretary Larry Wagoner, foundation chair Robert Sams, foundation vice chair Betty McDaniel and acting Pickens County administrator Ken Roper.