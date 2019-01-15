MLK celebration planned Monday

PICKENS — The city of Pickens will once again celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday and Monday with joint church services, a unity walk and community service projects.

On Sunday, a 10 a.m. joint worship service is planned at Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 450 Garvin St. The guest preacher for the service will be the Rev. Nath Briley, pastor of Pickens Presbyterian Church. A covered-dish fellowship luncheon will be held after the service, and all churches are invited.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday will begin with a meet and greet at Pickens Presbyterian Church, located at 311 W. Main St., beginning at 10 a.m. The meet and greet will feature a light breakfast brunch, pastries, juice and coffee. The annual unity walk from the church to the front lawn of the Pickens County Courthouse will begin at 10:40 a.m. Guest speaker for the memorial celebration on the courthouse steps will be the Rev. James Pitts, pastor of Zion Circle Baptist Church in Central.

Following the celebration, MLK Day community service projects will be held around the city from 1:30-3:30 p.m., sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 51, the Pickens Lions Club and AFTA. Volunteers will meet at Legacy Square at 1 p.m. for coordination of teams. Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and trash pickers — all other supplies will be provided.

Projects will include litter pickup on S.C. Highway 8 and the Doodle Trail, among others.