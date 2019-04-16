Mobile program could be answer

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A program that brings recreation to residents could be an answer to Pickens County’s recreation funding concerns.

County administrator Gerald Wilson said county officials need to be thinking about how to ease the recreation burden on county coffers, while acknowledging areas such as Six Mile and Dacusville cannot currently fully fund recreation programs themselves.

During council’s Committee of the Whole meeting last week,

You do not have permission to view this content