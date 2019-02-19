More work coming at Mile Creek

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — A number of improvements are in the works at Mile Creek Park in Six Mile.

County administrator Gerald Wilson talked about the park at county council’s recent planning retreat.

“There’s money out there in our ATAX fund that we could pay to finish some of these projects up,” he said. “It’s something to keep in mind.”

During the retreat, Councilman Wes Hendricks said getting the park “in tip-top shape” is one of his top priorities.

“We have the opportunity to have the best county park in the

You do not have permission to view this content