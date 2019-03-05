Most county fire boards in disarray

Council asked to consider unified board

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

PICKENS — Of Pickens County’s 13 fire boards, only a few actually function the way they were intended to, according to county officials.

Officials discussed fire boards and districts during county council’s Committee of the Whole meeting Feb. 25.

During that discussion, staff asked council to consider moving to a unified fire board.

“Our people are sold on this,” county administrator Gerald Wilson said.

In 2008, county council “made a big change in the way fire was provided in Pickens County,” county attorney Ken Roper said. Prior to that, there were “13 different fire districts with 13 different enabling ordinances and 13 different sets of rules on how they operated,” he said.

In 2008, county council standardized those ordinances into one

