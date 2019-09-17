Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer

EASLEY — A motorcyclist died Thursday after hitting a deer.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Mathew Meyer, 34, of Sweetbriar Way in Easley.

The accident occurred at 1 a.m. Thursday morning at 1465 Dacusville Highway in Easley, she said.

Meyer hit a deer on his motorcycle, Kelley said.

Meyer, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kelley.

The accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.