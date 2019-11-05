Motorcyclist dies day after hitting deer
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — An Easley man died Wednesday, one day after striking a deer with his motorcycle.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Harold Thomas Hammond Jr. of Frontier Drive.
Kelley said Hammond hit a deer on Latham Road at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
He was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Greenville Wednesday evening, she said.
Hammond died from a head injury, Kelley said. He was 23.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login