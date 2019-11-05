Motorcyclist dies day after hitting deer

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man died Wednesday, one day after striking a deer with his motorcycle.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Harold Thomas Hammond Jr. of Frontier Drive.

Kelley said Hammond hit a deer on Latham Road at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

He was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Greenville Wednesday evening, she said.

Hammond died from a head injury, Kelley said. He was 23.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating

