Moving Forward!

County council considering Hagood Mill plan

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County Council members are considering a plan that would see the Hagood Mill Foundation take over the mill’s operations.

County tourism director Jay Pitts, former foundation chair Betty McDaniel and foundation board member David Hosea presented the plan to council during its budget work session Monday evening.

“You asked us to look at ways to continue what’s going on at Hagood Mill at a reasonable cost,” county administrator Gerald Wilson said. “We’ve looked at public-private partnership.”

Pitts asked council to think about “two simple questions.”

“What’s best for Pickens County and then what’s best for Hagood Mill?” he said.

The last few weeks, which have seen the termination of Hagood Mill site director Billy Crawford and McDaniel’s resignation as foundation chair, “have been filled with turmoil, unsettlement and uneasiness,” Pitts said.

“I’m hoping that we can put that behind us and try to move forward,” Pitts said.

Recently, the foundation has discussed possibly privatizing Hagood Mill, according to Pitts, who said county officials and Rep. Davey Hiott have joined those discussions.

“Mr. Hosea and the foundation want to run and operate Hagood Mill, basically taking it out of the county’s hands,” he said. “They’re asking for $134,000 to get started.”

Pitts and county finance director Ralph Guarino looked at what it takes to run the mill for a year.

In 2018, $102,193 came out of the general fund budget for the mill, he said. The county’s Fund 50 account contributed another $41,630 for the mill.

“That’s the fund that really doesn’t have any money in it any longer,” Pitts said.

This year, an additional $44,026 was budget for the shopkeeper’s salary and benefits.

“That takes you to $187,849,” Pitts said. “They’re asking for $134,000.”

That would save the county close to $60,000, he said.

Hosea and the foundation board would be responsible for “making up additional costs for the mill, to meet a budget that they would put in place,” Pitts said.

“They will be responsible for hiring the staff that they need to run the mill,” he said. “All guest services will remain in place. Third Saturdays and mill events would continue in the same fashion.”

The foundation board and Hosea would handle the mill’s day-to-day operations, Pitts said.

“The foundation board has a core group of passionate — and I want to emphasize passionate — volunteers and demonstrators that represent Pickens County’s heritage and history better than just about anybody that I’ve seen or that I know,” Pitts said. “They can probably run the mill more effectively than I can or the team that I put together, because they have the volunteers behind them. I don’t know if the volunteers would stick with us or not.”

Last Saturday’s Third Saturday’s event was “fairly successful,” Pitts said.

“We had demonstrators, we had volunteers there,” he said. “Not as many as I would have liked, but it worked.”

Pitts has been looking at the business plan developed by the board “to figure out where we would be if we kept the mill.”

“I’m not through that process yet, but it’s going to take personnel and people,” he said. “We’ll get to that point at some point real soon. This idea surfaced.”

Hiott said this is the plan “that moves the mill forward.”

“I think this is the best avenue to go forward, unless this council is ready to step up to the plate and fully fund it, fully staff it and do all the things required to keep it running,” Hiott said. “I think this is the route to go to calm down some of the comments and some of the misinformation that’s out there.”

Hiott said it would have been very easy for Pitts, McDaniel and Hosea “to throw up their hands and say ‘I’ve had enough of it.’”

“But the love of the mill took precedence over their feelings,” he said. “That’s why we’re here tonight. We’ve talked through all that and we’re ready to move forward.”

McDaniel said the $134,000 figure was “a work in progress.”

“This is no way trying to say we know that’s how much money we would be getting, but we needed to have a point to work from,” she said. “We have a lot of passionate people who really, really want this to work. We will make this work.”

Council chairman Roy Costner said economic development and tourism have been a big part of what council has talked about “since day one.”

“I believe in public-private partnerships,” he said. “I think that if this is an opportunity for us to spend money, save money, but in the long run all work toward the tourism, I’m all for it. There’s details that we’ve got to work out as far as a memorandum of understanding, to where we’re 100 percent sure what happens where.”

If needed, Hosea said he’d make up the difference in funding.

“If we do this thing, we bought the deal and we’ll make it work,” he said.

Hosea’s offer is “the failsafe,” Wilson said.

“They’re going to go out and do fundraising, all kinds of different things,” he said.

Hosea said he was trying to give back “because I’ve had a fabulous life.”

Councilman Trey Whitehurst said council needed more details on costs, including utilities at the mill.

“And we have some legal questions,” he said.

The memorandum of understanding would outline what the county and the board would each be responsible for, Wilson said.

Councilman Chris Bowers moved to recommend asking staff to develop the memorandum of understanding and bring it back to council for further discussion.

Council unanimously approved the motion.