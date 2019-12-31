Mustard seed moments

I have a dear friend that is going through some serious health issues, and everyone who knows him are sending up a lot of prayers. He has a couple of text threads that include his family and friends and he sends out morning updates to let us know what’s happening and how he is doing.

He’s always been a meek person who would rather be in the shadows of a crowd instead of the limelight, so stepping forward and being the focus of attention is quite a stretch for him. He and his wife are some of the most generous and kind people I have ever

You do not have permission to view this content