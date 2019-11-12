Native American Celebration set for this weekend at Hagood Mill
PICKENS — In observance of Native American Heritage Month, Hagood Mill officials are inviting the public to join them for a special weekend of milling, memories and a Native American celebration at the site on Friday and Saturday.
The old mill will be operating, rain or shine on Saturday only from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The South Carolina Petroglyph Site will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dennis Chastain will host a presentation titled “The Cherokee Path in Pickens and Oconee Counties” at the Heritage Pavilion at the Hagood Mill Historic
