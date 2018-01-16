New Bojangles’ now open

The new Bojangles’ in Liberty is officially open to the public after a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 7239 Moorefield Memorial Highway, just off U.S. Highway 123. “We are absolutely thrilled to open our newest Bojangles’ in Liberty,” said Jeff Rigsby, BOJ of WNC franchisee. The restaurant measures approximately 3,800 square feet, seats more than 70 people and will employ more than 40 full and part-time team members. Hours of operation for are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Pictured holding the ribbon, from left, are Jennifer Clark of the Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce, unit director Donald McKinnley, Rigsby, Liberty mayor Brian Petersen, BOJ of WNC/TN marketing director Michelle Parparian, Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce chair Elian Tyson and Liberty chamber board member Cyndi Coleman.