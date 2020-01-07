New county litter hotline in service
Residents can call (864) 898-5256
and leave a message for Chris Carroll
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Residents can now call a hotline to report litter in Pickens County.
County officials have focused on litter in recent years, holding “Team Up and Clean Up” events — countywide litter blitzes — twice a year, in addition to creating the “Five on Friday” campaign that encourages residents to pick up five pieces of trash every Friday.
The county has a new weapon in its fight against litter.
Acting county administrator Ken Roper discussed litter control efforts during his report to council at its January
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login