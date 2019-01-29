New Day for the Green Wave

EHS picks high-octane NC coach to lead football team

EASLEY — Easley High School officials swung for the fences in their search for a new head football coach, and they appear to have hit a

home run.

The school announced in a press release Tuesday morning that Caleb King will be the new coach of the Green Wave after engineering the highest scoring offense in the state of North Carolina at his alma mater, Havelock High School, a season ago. The 35-year-old led the Rams to a 13-1 record in 2018, averaging 59 points per game, before being upset in the Class 3A state semifinal.

King will replace John Windham, who resigned in November after the Green Wave finished the season with a 4-6 record and missed the Class 5A playoffs. Windham finished his four-year tenure as Easley’s coach with a 20-23 record.

In four seasons as a head coach — two at Havelock and two at East

