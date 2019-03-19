New docks, gate system coming to Mile Creek
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Pickens County Council signed off on a number of improvements to Mile Creek Park in Six Mile Monday night.
Council approved a $45,000 request to pay for new docks, a gate system, security fencing and a traffic study at the park.
County administrator Gerald Wilson asked Park Director Tyler Merck to give an update on the park, as well as requesting the funding from accommodations tax revenue.
“I have good news to share,” Merck said. “We’re proud to
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login