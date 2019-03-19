New docks, gate system coming to Mile Creek

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County Council signed off on a number of improvements to Mile Creek Park in Six Mile Monday night.

Council approved a $45,000 request to pay for new docks, a gate system, security fencing and a traffic study at the park.

County administrator Gerald Wilson asked Park Director Tyler Merck to give an update on the park, as well as requesting the funding from accommodations tax revenue.

“I have good news to share,” Merck said. “We’re proud to

