New name for Easley’s post office?

Duncan’s bill would honor

Capt. Kimberly Hampton

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan would like to see Easley’s post office renamed in honor of Capt. Kimberly Hampton.

Duncan, who represents South Carolina’s Third District in the House, filed the “Captain Kimberly Hampton Post Office Act” on Jan. 3.

The bill would designate the post office facility located at 810 S. Pendleton St. as the “Captain Kimberly Nicole Hampton Post Building.”

The bill stipulates that any reference to the facility “in a law, map, regulation, document, paper or other record of the United States” shall refer to it as the “Captain Kimberly Nicole Hampton Post Office Building.”

The bill was one of eight filed by Duncan during the first day of the 116th Congress.

Duncan filed the bill the day after the 15th anniversary of Hampton’s

