Newly elected Easley officials sworn into office

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The large crowd expected for the swearing-in of the city of Easley’s newest officials necessitated a change in venue for city council’s January meeting.

The swearing-in ceremony for Mayor Butch Womack, Councilman Nancy Breazeale, Councilwoman Pat Webb and Easley Combined Utilities Commissioner Eric Goodwin was held at Gettys Middle School’s W.M. Scott Auditorium on Monday night.

County council vice chairman Chris Bowers served as emcee.

“This is really a time of celebration for all the hard work, but it’s also a time of commitment for all of these folks that are

You do not have permission to view this content