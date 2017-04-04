AdvertiseHereH
04/04/2017   Local News   No comments

No tax hike in initial county budget

By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County’s proposed fiscal year 2017-2018 budget is balanced.

County council members gave first-reading approval to the budget during their meeting Monday. First reading is in name only.

County administrator Gerald Wilson said the budget levies no tax increases.

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets