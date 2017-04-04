No tax hike in initial county budget
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
COUNTY — Pickens County’s proposed fiscal year 2017-2018 budget is balanced.
County council members gave first-reading approval to the budget during their meeting Monday. First reading is in name only.
County administrator Gerald Wilson said the budget levies no tax increases.
