Now open in Pickens

The AT&T Store located at 2710 Gentry Memorial Highway Suite K in Pickens recently held a formal grand opening. Pictured are Steve Schmidt, Tiffany McCall, Nick Bolding and Brandan Vanduesen of AT&T. From the Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce board are Liza Holder, Jacquelyn Gamble and Lisa Turnic. From the city of Pickens, David Poulson and a representive from the Pickens Fire and the Pickens Police departments. For more information about the new store, visit liveatt.com or call (864) 898-9440.