Now open in Pickens

Pop Up Pickens is an artisan studio rental venue offering space for local artisans to sell their wares in Pickens, operating with the motto “small businesses create new growth.” Call (864) 414-5084 to reserve your space. Vendors are wanted. Pop Up Pickens is located at 111 W. Main St. in Pickens. Pictured during the ribbon cutting Nov. 15 are Margaret Collins, Pickens Police Chief Travis Riggs, Lisa Turnick, Donald Collins, Joy Evans, Paul West, owners Doug Tate and Louise Hope, Pickens Mayor-elect Fletcher Perry, Troy Plumer, Tina LaFoy, Sandy Voskan, Pickens Chamber director Kim Smagala, Emily LaFoy and Aaron.