Off and Running

FOOTBALL FRENZY BEGINS THIS WEEK!

High school football kicks off Friday night

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley High School hosted the final dress rehearsal before football season at its annual jamboree on Friday night, and while showing plenty of positives, both the Green Wave and visiting Daniel Lions showed they had some work to do ahead of this week’s season openers.

Set to kick off the season with a 7:30 p.m. trip to county rival Liberty this Friday, Daniel dropped the opener in the Easley jamboree against the Brookland-Cayce Bearcats, 26-21.

Easley, meanwhile, lost 19-14 to Seneca in the jamboree’s closing half as the Green Wave prepare to host county rival Pickens at 8 p.m. to open the regular season this Friday.

The Lions fell behind early in their matchup with the Bearcats before quarterback Tyler Venables drove the offense 75 yards down the field and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Billy Bruce to tie the game at 7-7. The

