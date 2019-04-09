Officials concerned about mill

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — County officials hope to reverse a trend of rising costs and falling sales at the Hagood Mill and the Pickens County Museum of Art and History’s gift shop.

County council and county staff discussed the issue during Monday evening’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

“Our revenue stream’s not exactly what was anticipated,” county administrator Gerald Wilson said. “Our costs have risen. Our revenue is down by about two-thirds.”

County finance director Ralph Guarino agreed.

“Every year we’ve been losing money, and the sales haven’t picked up,” he said.

Guarino presented figures to council establishing that revenue

You do not have permission to view this content