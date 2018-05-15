Officials discuss future of Liberty library branch

Possible options include removing books, closing library

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Liberty’s Sarlin Branch library could look very different in the future, while still serving the community.

Officials discussed the future of the branch library, including the possibility of its closure, during a budget workshop Monday night.

“We’re looking for every nickel right now,” Councilman Trey Whitehurst said.

Reducing hours at all the county’s branch libraries is being considered. That would result in a savings to the county of $100,000, council

You do not have permission to view this content