Officials speak about Behavioral Health’s work, importance

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County has been serving the community for more than 45 years.

Executive director Angela Farmer spoke at a county council meeting last week.

“Several individuals have asked us to be more public about who we are and our services,” Farmer said.

Established in 1973, Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit organization.

Neither a county nor state agency, BHSPC has been deemed one of the 34 county authorities on substance abuse in the state.

“Our purpose is to provide affordable and accessible prevention, intervention and treatment services to the residents of Pickens County,” Farmer said. “We hope to help people through their journey to recovery.”

In Fiscal Year 2019, BHSPC served more than 2,500 clients, she said, and 772 of those were under the age of 18.

“We specialize in substance abuse treatment and behavioral health care,” Farmer said. “Sixty percent of our clients fall in behavioral health care, (and) 40 percent fall into the substance abuse treatment program.”

BHSPC treats trauma, depression, anxiety, domestic violence “and other behavioral

You do not have permission to view this content