Officials update status of opioid lawsuit

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County officials hope a lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers will enable the county to recoup some of the costs it has incurred as a result of the opioid epidemic.

County attorney Ken Roper said the lawsuit that Pickens County has joined is “still in the very early stages.”

At the last update by the Spartanburg-based Harrison White law firm, the firm handling the lawsuit, county officials were told the complaint was being amended to add some additional defendants, he said.

“In the course of defending some of the defendants that they had, they found some other parties that had been involved in marketing or selling the opioids,”

