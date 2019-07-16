‘On the mend’
Businessman planning to bring ‘little
industrial park’ to former OWT site
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
PICKENS — A businessman who has become enamored with the area plans to bring new life — and a number of new businesses — to the former Singer/Ryobi/OWT site in Pickens.
David Hosea said Tuesday morning he is set to close on the property “exactly one month from today.”
“On my birthday,” he said. “I’m really excited.”
His Kentucky-based company, Hosea Project Movers, encompasses a lot of operations, and he’ll be moving many of those divisions to Pickens.
“It’s all under the Hosea name,” he said. “Hosea Trucking, Hosea Storage. We do a lot of demolition. We’re going to start a demolition division down here.
“Our family has several businesses,” Hosea continued. “We’re one of the largest moving companies in the United States. We have operations in Augusta, Ga. We’re going to move it here. We build pallet racks — we’re going to start an operation here. We’re going to move our Southern trucking operations here.”
The company also sells and liquidates factories, he said.
“We want to make this our big liquidation center,” Hosea said. “We have a very, very large new and used furniture
