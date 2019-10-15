Panel: Stigma impedes opioid addicts’ recovery

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

CENTRAL — One of the ways to fight the opioid problem in Pickens County is to change the way people think of those struggling with addiction, according to experts.

Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County and the Pickens County Library System held the last of four town hall meetings on opioids Sept. 30 at the Central-Clemson Library.

“Tonight we want to hear from you,” moderator Cathy Breazeale said.

Breazeale is the director of prevention services at BHSPC.

The town hall featured a panel answering Breazeale’s questions and questions

