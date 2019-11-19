PARD grant to help rec

The city of Pickens received a PARD Grant from the S.C. Department of Parks and Recreation with the support and help of State Rep. Davey Hiott. The grant award was for $75,000, and the funding will allow the city to continue the revitalization efforts at historic Bruce Field. It is the city’s goal to revamp the iconic field into its main recreation football and soccer fields and allow area kids to play football and sports on the same field that their parents and grandparents played on. The city of Pickens is in the process of adding a complete asphalt walking track around the field for exercising, as well as a new paint job and sound and electrical upgrades to the facility. Officials plan to make it look close to the same as it did in its heyday. Pictured are Pickens city administrator David Poulson, Hiott, Pickens Mayor David Owens and State Sen. Rex Rice.