Pavilion opening in Dacusville April 6

DACUSVILLE — The grand opening of the Dacusville pavilion is set for April 6. Gates at the event will open at 4 p.m. Special guests Little Roy and Izzy will begin their show beginning at 6 p.m. The Sweet Potato Pie Kids will open the show.

The pavilion is located at The Dacusville Community Center, 2671 Earls Bridge Road, in Dacusville.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available, and those in attendance are asked to bring lawn chairs. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the gate the day of the event. Children under 12 will be admitted free.

At 7:00 p.m., The Little Roy and Lizzy Show will be here to entertain our community. Their show is a lively and always fun mix of bluegrass, country, comedy and classic gospel.

Tickets may be purchased from the Dacusville Country Food Mart, Farmer’s Market, Norton Real Estate or any Community Club member. You may also call 864-270-1599.

No alcohol. No coolers. NO DOGS.

This event will be held rain or shine. No refunds.

Come hungry and leave happy.