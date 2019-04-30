PCSO hopes to get help with sex offenders

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — With the number of registered sex offenders in Pickens County at an all-time high, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is requesting more funding for its sex offender unit.

Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said the agency is requesting $42,000 from county council in next year’s budget to upgrade a part-time civilian position in the unit to a full-time detective position.

Hashe, Capt. Chad Brooks and detective Lee Clark recently discussed monitoring and investigating offenders.

“Somebody’s got to be the watchdog for that,” Hashe said. “Otherwise we’re just merely reacting to crime. We’re reacting

You do not have permission to view this content