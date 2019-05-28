Perry running for mayor seat

PICKENS — Just days after longtime Pickens Mayor David Owens announced he will not seek reelection, another longtime city official threw his hat into the ring to succeed him.

Fletcher Perry, who has been a Pickens city councilman for the past 11 years, has officially announced his candidacy for mayor.

“First, I would like to thank Mayor David Owens for his dedication and commitment as a public servant,” Perry said in his announcement letter. “Under his leadership as mayor, we have experienced a level of accomplishments that allows us to be proud to call Pickens our home.”

A lifelong resident of Pickens and 1972 graduate of Pickens High School, Perry and his wife, Lynn, have a daughter, two granddaughters and a great-grandson.

The current owner of P&F Lawn Care Service and Two Brothers and a Brush Auto Detail Shop, Perry also has more than 17 years of

