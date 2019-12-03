Perry sworn in as Pickens mayor

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Mayor David Owens knew the swearing-in ceremony for Mayor-elect Fletcher Perry would draw an audience too large for council chambers, so the December Pickens City Council meeting was held Monday night before a packed house at Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church.

“I think I honestly have to say that in my 19 years on council and (as) mayor, this is the largest crowd that I’ve had at a council meeting, so thank you,” Owens said.

He thanked Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church for hosting the council meeting and said it was a very appropriate venue.

“The first African-American mayor is going to be sworn in tonight, a friend and a council member for 12 years,”

