The Pickens High School Class of 1949 held its 69th class reunion on Saturday, May 19, at the Farm Bureau office in Pickens. Pictured, seated from left, are Ken Wilson, Rosalee Stone, Thaylia Oberstar, Jesnut Hughes Mullinax and John Duckworth III. Standing are Thomas Duckworth, Jessie Jean Gantt Gragg, Rebecca Kay and John “Bobby” Hayes.

Rocky Nimmons/ Courier