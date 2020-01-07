Pickens boys snap 69-game losing streak

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

SALEM — A lot has changed for the Pickens Blue Flame under first-year head coach Jeff Harrelson.

The Flame were a rudderless program that had gone three years without a win, but after some close calls early in the season, the Flame emerged victorious for the first time in nearly 70 games with a 53-26 win over the Eagle Ridge Eagles on Monday night.

“We’ve been so close this year,” Harrelson said after the victory. “I’ve told the guys since the beginning of the year, they just have to learn how it feels to win, and we finally got

