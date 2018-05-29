AdvertiseHereH
05/29/2018   Local News   No comments

Pickens County Council hopefuls discuss issues

By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — Candidates for Pickens County Council’s districts 1 and 2 representing Clemson and Central tackled issues last week ranging from economic development to whether a water park in the county is feasible.

District 1 incumbent Ensley Feemster is facing opposition from former Clemson City Council member Margaret Thompson for the seat on county council representing the Clemson area. District 2 incumbent Trey Whitehurst faces a challenge from Robert McKinney to represent the Central area on council. The forum, sponsored by the Clemson Area League of Women

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets