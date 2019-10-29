Pickens Lady Sparks win 100th consecutive match

PICKENS — The Pickens Middle School volleyball team completed its sixth consecutive undefeated season by winning the AOP Conference Division II Tournament title and stretched its winning streak to 100 straight matches under the direction of head coach Mellie Crumpton.

“Winning 100 matches in a row is an amazing accomplishment, and one that each and every player, present and past, should be proud of,” Crumpton said. “It doesn’t come by often, and it isn’t easy to do. We have had some amazing

You do not have permission to view this content