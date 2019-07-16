Pickens man charged with attempted murder

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Pickens man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a Pickens home Thursday morning.

Terry Alton Moore, 61, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

Hashe said deputies were dispatched to reports of a gunshot victim at a home on Dublin Lane at 9 a.m. July 11.

Hashe said Moore and another man, both residents of the home, were in an argument with other people at the home. Witnesses said one of the two men retrieved a shotgun

You do not have permission to view this content