Pickens native to conduct All-State Orchestra

PICKENS — Pickens native Amy Mason Sckipp, Ed.D, will conduct the Junior All-State Orchestra at the All-State Festival in Lexington this weekend, Feb. 22-24.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Sckipp currently lives in Long Island, N.Y.

She earned her doctorate of education in music and music education from Columbia University in New York. She is an active member of the New York State Schools Music Association, Suffolk County Music Educators Association, Long Island String Festival Association and National Association for

You do not have permission to view this content