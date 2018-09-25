Pickens police receive donation to help K-9

Pamela Dodson/Courier

The Hyco Fund, based in Anderson, recently donated a Hot-n-Pop system to the Pickens Police Department to install in the department’s K-9 car, which will help ensure the department’s K-9 officer, Zenia, doesn’t get too hot. Hyco started donating after Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Brandon Surratt’s K-9 partner, Hyco, was killed in 2016. Surratt and his wife, Brittany, do a lot of work to help all K-9 programs in South Carolina. Pickens Police K-9 officer Jason Dutton and his K-9 counterpart Zenia met with the Surratt family on Monday to receive the system they had purchased. The organization’s goal is to help make every K-9 unit as safe as possible and the best they can be by offering the financial assistance to purchase items and training that may not be covered by their budgets. Pictured, from left, are Pickens Police chief Travis Riggs, Zenia, Dutton, the Surratts and their children, Adylen, Bryant and Ava.